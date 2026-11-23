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Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Estonia’s Chargé d’Affaires in Russia, Marek Juhtegi, who was issued a "decisive protest" over the decision to close checkpoints on the Russian-Estonian border, UNN reports.

On November 23, Estonia’s Chargé d’Affaires in Russia, Marek Juhtegi, was summoned to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and issued a decisive protest over the unfounded accusation that Russia was behind the failed arson attack on a defense-industry enterprise near Tallinn and the Estonian government’s decision, in connection with this, to close checkpoints on the Russian-Estonian border starting December 1 of this year - the statement said.

The Estonian diplomat was told that "such hasty accusations, which have no evidentiary basis whatsoever, once again expose the entrenched ‘Russophobic essence of the Estonian regime’.

Tallinn apparently is not seriously considering the consequences of such a step. Closing the state border will primarily deal another blow to the Estonian economy and will boomerang on both Tallinn itself and its allies in the EU and NATO. The latest anti-Russian stunt by the Estonian side is being added to the numerous hostile actions carried out by this Baltic state in recent years. Estonia continues to actively support the ‘Kyiv regime,’ tacitly providing its airspace for Ukrainian drones to fly through in order to carry out attacks on northwestern Russia—something that has objectively and repeatedly been documented by the Russian side. The Estonian diplomat was again told that such provocative and extremely dangerous actions are on the verge of unleashing an open war with Russia - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that repressive measures directed against Russian speakers are gaining momentum in Estonia.

To resolve the ‘Russian issue,’ Tallinn is resorting not only to banning the Russian language at all levels, but also to criminal prosecutions and the deportation of those who sympathize with our country and seek to preserve the right to access their native language and culture. In its policing methods, the authorities do not even shun coercive measures and the threat of completely eliminating the Estonian Orthodox Christian Church. The head of the Estonian diplomatic mission was informed that such an unsubstantiated policy of cultivating comprehensive hostility toward our country will continue to exert a destabilizing influence on the situation in the region and negatively affect both the well-being of Estonia’s residents and the already dismal economic situation of this Baltic country. During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Russian side reserves the right to take comprehensive political and diplomatic measures aimed at protecting Russia’s national interests and the legitimate rights of our country’s citizens - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

We remind you

Near Tallinn, an attempt was made to set fire to the building of a military-drone manufacturer. Estonian authorities blamed Russian intelligence for this.

Estonia will close all border crossing points on its border with Russia starting December 1