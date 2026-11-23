Scammers are posing as the Traffic Fines chatbot (@ShtrafyPDRbot) and sending Ukrainian drivers fake notifications about traffic violations. This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

As Biloshytskyi reported, scammers use various methods to make their messages look official. In particular, the following signs may indicate fraud:

🔸 the Telegram account is marked "Not official," was created recently, or is not among your contacts;

🔸 the message comes through a third-party bot rather than the official service;

🔸 you are rushed to make a payment, offered an "attractive" discount, or given limited time to receive it so that you do not have time to verify the information;

🔸 the message contains realistic fine amounts and resolution numbers intended to create the impression of authenticity.

Use only official resources to check and pay fines, and enter your personal and banking details exclusively on verified government services. Under no circumstances should you follow suspicious links! - he stressed.

Biloshytskyi stressed that if, within 10 days, a fine for a violation in the field of road traffic safety recorded automatically has not been paid, the vehicle owner is sent an official letter by mail.

If you have any doubts about the authenticity of a notification or information about a fine, contact the nearest Patrol Police unit to verify the information. You can also check for fines on the Ministry of Internal Affairs web portal or in the "Traffic Fines" app. Protect your personal data and remain vigilant! - the department head concluded.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warned about fraudulent schemes involving driver's licenses