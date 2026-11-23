President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on November 23 the operation during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" was sunk, among other things, stating that everything "took place near the coast of Libya" and that "seven Ukrainian-made naval drones" were deployed, UNN writes.

Our exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who were involved in carrying out these tasks. Yesterday and today, I received detailed reports on the steps in the operation—the designated objectives were achieved. Everything took place near the coast of Libya. Our warriors deployed seven Ukrainian-made naval drones. Despite all the enemy’s attempts to counteract, the Russian corvette "Mercury" was sunk, and it is one of their newest ships; it was commissioned already during the full-scale war, in 2023. Along with the corvette, a Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed. Our second target was the Russian dry cargo ship MV ANGARA, which the enemy used to transport weapons. The result—hit - Zelenskyy wrote on social media, showing a video.

"We continue operations in the designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons. Glory to Ukraine!" the President emphasized.

The Russian corvette "Mercury" may have been hit by Ukrainian drones in Libya — AP