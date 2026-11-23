The Russian corvette "Mercury" may have been hit by Ukrainian drones in Libya. Associated Press reports this, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the drones were allegedly launched from a base in western Libya operated by Ukrainian military personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation into the attack, several Ukrainian naval drones were launched at the ship from a base under the control of Ukrainian military personnel in western Libya. ... At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two struck the warship - the publication quotes one of its sources as saying.

It is indicated that the government of eastern Libya, controlled by the self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, confirmed that the damaged vessel docked in Benghazi for refueling and replenishment of supplies. This took place במסגרת an agreement on cooperation with Russia. Moscow and the authorities in eastern Libya have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

As a reminder

Libya confirmed an explosion and fire on a Russian ship in Benghazi. Analysts believe that the vessel may have been critically damaged by drones.

New details have emerged about attacks on Russian warships and shadow fleet vessels off the coast of Libya