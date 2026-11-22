Russian forces have changed their tactics for striking Ukraine’s energy system and are trying to destroy the power grids in order to cut Odesa, Odesa Oblast, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast off from sources of electricity. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of state, the Russians have focused their strikes on power grids and transmission lines, which has led to large-scale outages in a number of regions.

The Russians now have a tactic aimed at destroying the grids and transmission lines. They are trying to cut Odesa and the oblast, as well as the Dnipro region, off from energy sources. The situation there is very difficult, and there are significant outages – Zelenskyy emphasized.

Power restored to critical infrastructure in Odesa

The president said that electricity supplies to critical infrastructure facilities in Odesa had already been restored. At the same time, energy workers are working to create alternative routes for supplying electricity.

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Restoration work is also ongoing in Dnipro, Kamianske, and Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts. According to Zelenskyy, repair crews have been provided with the necessary equipment and resources.

The head of state thanked energy workers, utility workers, and State Emergency Service rescuers who are working around the clock to deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy separately emphasized that Ukrainian troops had already received specific tasks to counter the new tactics of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

There will be a just response to all this terror by these scumbags – the president said.

Russia attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times in a day: a woman was killed and 9 more people were injured