The co-leader of the German party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, advocated the return to their homelands of up to 2.6 million foreigners, including Ukrainians, Syrians, and Afghans. According to him, refugees should leave Germany once the circumstances for which they were granted protection no longer exist. Welt reports this, citing the politician’s interview for the Bild podcast, UNN writes.

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Chrupalla stated that the end of the war in Ukraine or an improvement in the security situation in Syria and Afghanistan should serve as grounds for returning citizens of these countries to their homelands.

In addition, the politician proposes deporting foreigners who are legally required to leave Germany, as well as people convicted of crimes.

Overall, the AfD co-leader estimated the potential number of people he wants to return to their countries of origin at 2.6 million.

Experts explained whether the mass deportation of Ukrainians is possible

Daniel Thym, a migration expert at the University of Konstanz, called Chrupalla’s statements misleading.

According to him, German law does not allow Ukrainians, Syrians, or Afghans to be automatically and collectively deported even after the situation in their countries changes.

Each case involving the termination of protection must be considered individually.

According to the latest available data, as of mid-2026, around 259,000 foreigners in Germany were legally obliged to leave the country. At the same time, 77% of them had received a deferment of deportation.

Chrupalla’s initiative sparked controversy even within the AfD. In particular, his fellow party member Maximilian Krah had previously warned against unrealistic expectations regarding the mass expulsion of foreigners.

At present, this is a political proposal by the AfD co-leader, not a decision by the German government.

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