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If the Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Semen Kryvonos, and the Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, ignore the summons of the Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission without valid reasons, this could cause reputational damage not only to them personally but also to the anti-corruption agencies they head. Refusing to answer lawmakers' questions will only deepen public distrust and generate new suspicions. The obligation to testify before the Commission also applies to NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. Former SAP prosecutor and lawyer Stanislav Bronevytskyi said this in an exclusive comment to UNN.

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The Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law summoned NABU and SAP heads Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko to a meeting on November 23. The MPs want to hear explanations from the heads of the anti-corruption agencies following information made public by SBU Major General Serhii Duka.

During the Commission's meeting on Wednesday, he reported on criminal cases investigated by his department in which both the heads of NABU and SAP and certain NABU detectives were involved. In addition, he confirmed information that the wife of the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office appears in one of the cases. Duka also reported that NABU and SAP employees had still not taken a polygraph examination over the course of a year, as required by law.

During Wednesday's meeting, the issue of the negative impact of the release of films about NABU case investigations on Ukraine's international negotiations was also raised.

Kryvonos and Klymenko have not yet officially announced whether they will attend the Commission's meeting. However, the media reported that the heads of NABU and SAP had gone on business trips to Italy, then Belgium, and later Japan. Journalists also found out that in the forum program in Rome, to which the heads of NABU and SAP had traveled, Klymenko was not scheduled to speak.

The head of the Commission, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, proposed that the heads of the anti-corruption agencies join the meeting online.

In addition, former SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk, former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, and NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is suspected of ties to russia, were summoned to the Commission's meeting on Monday. They have not yet publicly confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Participation in the Commission is not a matter of willingness, but an obligation

According to Stanislav Bronevytskyi, the activities of parliamentary temporary investigative commissions are regulated by a separate law that grants them the authority to summon officials and other persons to provide explanations and testimony. Accordingly, persons duly summoned are obliged to appear at the meeting or notify the Commission of objective reasons for their absence.

"This is not a matter of willingness or convenience, but of fulfilling obligations stipulated by law," Bronevytskyi emphasized.

He explained that in the event of illness, a business trip, or other objective circumstances, a person summoned to a Commission meeting must notify the Commission of the impossibility of attending in person.

"Of course, there may be objective circumstances that make a person's physical presence impossible: illness, surgery, or other unforeseen situations. In such a case, the person must notify the Commission, explain the reasons for their absence, and, where possible, confirm them with relevant documents. But simply ignoring the summons without explaining the reasons or attempting to ensure one's participation by other means is an entirely different situation. The law provides mechanisms to ensure attendance, including the compulsory delivery of a person—their escorted appearance—which is carried out by the National Police on the basis of a relevant decision by the Commission," the lawyer explained.

Bronovytskyi reminded that there is a practice of remote participation in meetings of parliamentary temporary investigative commissions (TICs). Therefore, the inability to attend physically does not necessarily mean an inability to provide explanations. In the lawyer’s opinion, the heads of NABU and SAPO, who allegedly went on business trips, should join the TIC meeting online.

"If a person is abroad, has certain circumstances that prevent them from attending in person, or there are other objective obstacles, the meeting can be organized online. We have already seen similar practice during the work of TICs, when various people, including representatives of law enforcement agencies and others who provided explanations, joined meetings remotely. In other words, if there is a desire to participate in the commission’s work, the technical means to do so are available. In fact, in the case of Artem Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko, the possibility of a remote format was also mentioned if their physical presence was problematic. Therefore, the argument that they cannot come, by itself, cannot be grounds for completely ignoring the parliamentary commission," the lawyer emphasized.

He added that the obligation to attend the meeting and give testimony also applies to the other individuals who were summoned—NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk, and former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The commission summons people not merely as a formality, but to establish the circumstances, obtain information, and verify facts. If these individuals possess information relevant to the investigation, their participation is important for the commission to work fully. And there should be no privileges here based on position, former status, place of employment, or how comfortable the questions put to them may be," Bronovytskyi stressed.

Failure to appear before the TIC will raise new suspicions and cast a shadow over NABU and SAPO

The participation of NABU and SAPO heads Kryvonos and Klymenko in the parliamentary TIC meeting is also important from the standpoint of the reputation of and trust in the anti-corruption institutions they lead, Bronovytskyi believes.

"In my opinion, the situation involving the heads of NABU and SAPO—Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko—is particularly significant. We are talking about people who head bodies tasked with combating corruption, ensuring legality, and demonstrating the principles of transparency and accountability to society. At the same time, many questions have arisen concerning their integrity, the circumstances of their activities, and possible connections, and these issues must be properly clarified. When the heads of anti-corruption institutions refuse to participate in parliamentary oversight, this creates an extremely negative precedent. They cannot demand openness from others while simultaneously demonstrating an unwillingness to answer questions themselves," the lawyer said.

According to him, if Kryvonos and Klymenko consider the allegations and questions directed at them unfounded, participating in the TIC meeting would give them an opportunity to publicly present their position and provide relevant explanations.

"If they do not wish to do so, society will naturally perceive such behavior as an unwillingness to communicate and clarify the situation. This does not automatically mean that a person is guilty of any offense or is hiding something, but it is obvious that refusing to provide explanations only gives rise to new suspicions, intensifies distrust, and creates additional grounds for criticism," Bronovytskyi emphasized.

The lawyer stressed that a situation in which the head of an institution such as NABU or SAPO is at the center of scandals, information attacks, and constant questions regarding their activities negatively affects the entire institution.

"The head is identified with the institution they lead. And when claims arise against them personally, it is not only they who suffer informationally and reputationally, but the entire structure as well. This is especially dangerous for NABU and SAPO, since public trust in them is one of the key resources in the fight against corruption," he explained.

Bronovitskyi also warned that the unwillingness of the anti-corruption bodies’ leadership to answer parliamentarians’ questions could be used to discredit the entire anti-corruption system.

According to Bronovitskyi, the heads of NABU and SAPO should use the commission meeting as an opportunity to answer the questions that have accumulated, rather than create new grounds for doubts about the openness of the bodies they head.

"If they continue to avoid participating, fail to provide explanations, and in fact ignore the commission’s work, the number of questions to them will only grow. And this will no longer be merely a problem for their personal reputations, but also for trust in NABU and SAPO. For the heads of anti-corruption bodies, transparency, readiness to provide explanations, and respect for parliamentary oversight mechanisms must be not a declaration, but a genuine principle of work," the lawyer concluded.