Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that the consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war are increasingly spreading to neighboring states. He made the comment regarding a drone attack on the Russian dry cargo vessel Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland, after which the damaged vessel ended up in Finnish territorial waters. At the same time, the head of government emphasized that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

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According to Orpo, the incident in the Baltic Sea demonstrates that the consequences of the hostilities are already extending beyond Ukraine and Russia.

The war is spreading to our neighboring regions. The Finnish authorities are dealing with the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight against the aggressor – the Finnish prime minister said

Helsinki also announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on aviation and shipping in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. Such measures are necessary to protect the civilian population and respond to possible threats from the air.

The consequences of the war are already affecting NATO countries

According to the Finnish military, the Russian dry cargo vessel Sparta II, which was heading to Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters near the island of Gogland.

Aki-Mauri Huhtinen, a representative of the Finnish Defence Forces, said that Ukraine was most likely behind the attack, although the reasons for choosing the target remain unclear.

A Russian cargo ship heading to Kaliningrad was attacked by drones in the Gulf of Finland

After the strike, 16 crew members left the vessel in lifeboats and later transferred to another Russian ship. There were no casualties.

During the rescue operation, a suspected brief violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter was also recorded.

To ensure security, Swedish fighter jets were involved in patrol operations under Finnish command.

At the same time, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal noted that the consequences of countering Russian aggression had already reached the Baltic Sea, but this would not change the allies' position on supporting Ukraine.

Finland confirmed that the Russian vessel Sparta II was hit by Ukrainian drones