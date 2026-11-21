A cargo vessel bound for the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea came under a drone attack in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, Russian and Finnish authorities said. In response, Finland strengthened security measures in the area. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Finnish Defence Forces, the vessel was damaged west of the Russian island of Gogland, caught fire, and later drifted into Finland’s territorial waters. This confirmed information previously released by Russian officials.

Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said the vessel was attacked by two drones in international waters, approximately three nautical miles from the Russian border. According to him, the crew was evacuated, and the extent of the damage was being assessed.

Finland’s Ministry of Defence said that, for security reasons, it had reintroduced temporary restrictions on aviation and shipping in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. This was done to protect civilians and ensure that the relevant services could operate if it became necessary to intercept drones.

The ministry added that Finland had informed its allies about the incident.

The Estonian Police and Border Guard Board said in a written statement that it had received information about a fire aboard the Russian cargo vessel Sparta II. According to preliminary data, explosions also occurred on board.

The war is spreading to territories neighboring ours. The Finnish authorities are dealing with the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a Russian merchant vessel was damaged as a result of a drone attack. Ukraine has the right to fight the aggressor - Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo wrote on the social network X.

"The situation poses no danger to other vessels... Preparations for possible rescue operations are being carried out in cooperation with other Finnish authorities and international partners," the Finnish Border Guard said in a statement.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on the social network X that his country was monitoring the situation and had offered assistance to neighboring Finland, without providing details.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Additional information

The island of Gogland is located in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland, approximately 40 kilometers from the Finnish coast.

Kaliningrad Region is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, located between Poland and Lithuania. The region periodically becomes a flashpoint of tension in Russia’s relations with NATO and the European Union.

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