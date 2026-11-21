On November 21, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Dignity and Freedom, while the world marks World Television Day and World Hello Day. According to the church calendar, under the new style, the great Twelve Feasts celebration of the Entry of the Most Holy Theotokos into the Temple is observed, while under the old style, the Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the Other Bodiless Heavenly Powers is commemorated, UNN writes.

Day of Dignity and Freedom

An official state holiday of Ukraine, established by a decree of the President of Ukraine on November 13, 2014, in honor of the beginning of two landmark revolutions in our country: the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity. The date is intended to affirm the ideals of freedom and democracy, preserve and convey to present and future generations objective information about the fateful events in Ukraine at the beginning of the 21st century, and also pay due tribute to the patriotism and courage of citizens who rose to defend democratic values, human rights and freedoms, the national interests of the state, and its European choice.

World Television Day

An official international observance established by the UN General Assembly in December 1996 to commemorate the first World Television Forum, held at UN headquarters on November 21–22, 1996. The event highlights television's growing influence on decision-making processes, its role in drawing public attention to armed conflicts and threats to peace and security, as well as its importance in disseminating objective information and promoting education and cultural exchange among the world's peoples.

World Hello Day

An international humanitarian initiative launched in 1973 by American brothers Brian and Michael McCormack in response to the conflict between Egypt and Israel, as a demonstration that conflicts should be resolved through dialogue rather than force. Participation in the initiative requires sincerely greeting at least ten strangers during the day, reminding people of the importance of simple human communication in preserving peace.

According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers celebrate one of the twelve major church feasts—the Entry into the Temple of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary. According to church tradition, the Virgin Mary's righteous parents—Joachim and Anna—fulfilled the vow they had made to God and brought three-year-old Mary to the Temple in Jerusalem, where the high priest Zechariah, following a special revelation, led Her into the Holy of Holies—the most secluded part of the Temple, which only the high priest himself was permitted to enter once a year. This event marked the beginning of the preparation of the Most Holy Virgin for her great service—to become the Mother of the Savior of the world.

According to the old calendar, believers celebrate the Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the Other Bodiless Heavenly Powers—a feast in honor of the leader of the heavenly host, the Archangel Michael, who led the angels in the battle against Satan and his fallen spirits, as well as in honor of all nine angelic orders that serve God and protect people.