An international group of researchers has found evidence that representatives of Homo erectus, or upright humans, lived in the dense tropical forests of southern China approximately 324,000–184,000 years ago. Previously, scientists believed that these ancient humans had disappeared from the region much earlier and were not adapted to life in such conditions. Macquarie University reported this, citing a study in the journal Nature, writes UNN.

Details

Scientists examined 8 fossilized teeth and other remains found in the Baxian and Naxian caves in southern China.

Based on their physical characteristics and genetic features, the teeth were attributed to Homo erectus. Their age was determined through analysis of fossils, cave deposits, and mineral formations.

The discovery changes perceptions of human evolution

Chemical analysis of the teeth showed that ancient humans used tropical forest resources for food and could move across a considerable territory.

Previously, researchers assumed that Homo erectus mainly lived in savannas and open woodlands, and that only modern humans were able to adapt to the challenging conditions of dense tropical forests.

This is an exciting discovery because it confirms the presence of Homo erectus in a place where we did not expect to find it, and at a time that had not previously been taken into account – researcher Kira Westaway noted.

According to the scientists, the findings could change perceptions of when Homo erectus disappeared in East Asia and the reasons for its extinction.

In Egypt, archaeologists discovered an ancient cemetery with golden tongues and mysterious falcon burials