American actor Macaulay Culkin, who rose to fame playing Kevin McCallister in the cult Christmas comedy "Home Alone," will return to the franchise 34 years after the release of the second installment. Disney is developing a new sequel, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg joining the project. E! News reports this, citing Deadline, writes UNN.

Details

According to journalists, 46-year-old Culkin will play Kevin again, but this time as an adult. Rogen and Goldberg will write the screenplay and will also serve as producers of the film.

The upcoming film will be based on an idea by Culkin himself. At the same time, Disney has not yet officially commented on the information about the project.

What the new "Home Alone" could be about

The actor previously said that he would like to show Kevin as a father raising a son and, because of his constant work, not devoting enough attention to him.

According to one of the proposed storylines, the child locks his father outside the house and sets traps similar to those Kevin himself once created.

Culkin first played McCallister in 1990 and last returned to the role in the 1992 film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

The premiere date for the new sequel and the final plot details have not yet been announced.

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