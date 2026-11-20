Photograph: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He is the next James Bond. She is a successful model, actress, and singer-songwriter. Together, they have every chance of becoming Hollywood’s new influential British couple — that is how The Guardian writes about Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, reports UNN.

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This week, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who have been in a relationship since 2018, found themselves at the center of global attention after news broke that he had landed perhaps the biggest and most spectacular role in cinema.

Pattinson is a well-known figure: this year alone, he has appeared in the films "The Drama" (The Drama), "The Odyssey" (The Odyssey), and "Primetime" (Primetime).

In addition to her modeling career, Waterhouse played one of the leading roles in the series "Daisy Jones & the Six" (Daisy Jones & the Six) — an adaptation of the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, inspired by the story of Fleetwood Mac. She is currently touring with "Loveland" — her third album, which features contributions from Mick Fleetwood. She has also previously opened for Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium.

However, the news about the role of Agent 007 will give the couple’s popularity a powerful boost, turning them both into true stars whose names everyone will know.

The last British couple to achieve the status of an influential global duo was the Beckhams. In May, their business empire, spanning football, fashion, and real estate, surpassed the £1 billion mark.

However, Pattinson (40) and Waterhouse (34) are not following the Beckhams’ model. They are choosing their own, modern approach to influence: instead of turning themselves into a single commercial brand for profit, the couple is focusing on their individual careers and achievements.

This strategy is also used by other big-screen stars — Tom Holland (who, like Pattinson and Waterhouse, is from west London) and Zendaya. Despite their worldwide fame and combined fortune estimated at £85 million, they have a reputation as Hollywood’s most private and low-key couple. Incidentally, Pattinson previously worked with Zendaya on the film "The Drama".

"For decades, influential Hollywood couples have used their relationships to create joint brands, attract media attention, and secure lucrative business opportunities," says Sean Harper, a professor at the USC Marshall School of Business. "But preserving each partner’s professional autonomy also has enormous business value." When the Beckhams got engaged in 1998, they held a press conference. A year later, OK! magazine bought exclusive rights to photographs from their wedding for a record £1 million. They also sold the first photographs of their eldest son, Brooklyn. In January, he issued a statement accusing his parents of putting the "Beckham brand" first. He is now estranged from his family.

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Pattinson and Waterhouse take a more restrained approach to their fame. Regarding their daughter, who was born in 2024, they follow a policy of never posting photos of her on social media (so-called "zero-sharenting").

Pattinson has been a Dior ambassador for more than 10 years, and in September he signed a contract with the Swiss watch brand Jaeger-LeCoultre. Waterhouse, for her part, collaborates with the brands Michael Kors and Miu Miu.

The couple had been together for four years before making their first joint red-carpet appearance in 2022 — at a Dior show; since then, they have done so only a few times. However, each such appearance brings significant benefits to the brands. According to fashion analytics platform Launchmetrics, their joint appearance at the Venice Film Festival (where Pattinson wore Dior and Waterhouse wore Saint Laurent) generated media impact valued at £4 million for the luxury houses — all in just one week.

According to Harper, the couple realized that success does not depend at all on whether they turn their relationship into a commercial project. “This approach allows each of them to build their own career, run a business and stay connected with fans without becoming overly dependent on each other,” he noted. “Moreover, it protects their personal brands from certain reputational and financial risks that inevitably arise when a couple begins to be promoted as a single commercial product.”

Holland and Zendaya appeared together in the Spider-Man franchise and regularly support each other on red carpets, but they have never signed joint advertising contracts. Instead, Holland is developing his own non-alcoholic beer brand. Zendaya is an ambassador for brands such as Prada Beauty and Valentino, and also owns property independent of Holland. They have never published photos from their wedding.

Zoe Gaffney, brand director at the marketing agency Leopard Co, notes that changes in the media landscape are affecting a new generation of celebrity couples. If the Beckhams rose to fame in the tabloid era, when “the public eagerly awaited new details about their glamorous life,” today, thanks to social media, celebrities can control how they are perceived themselves.

According to Gaffney, this new era, when publicity becomes a matter of choice, has created a paradox: “Perhaps being less visible, on the contrary, makes you more desirable.”

Holland and Zendaya use their social media pages exclusively to promote their own projects. Pattinson does not have social media accounts at all, while Waterhouse has nearly 6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. There, she not only promotes her work but also shares amusing “behind-the-scenes” footage in which she often pokes fun at herself, though she never shows her husband, whom she calls her “favorite weirdo.”

Gaffney believes that this makes the couple “even more appealing.” And while the Beckhams often post greetings marking any family achievement, Waterhouse has so far remained silent.

Nevertheless, that did not stop Bond fans from weighing in. “It’s impossible to believe James Bond filmed this,” reads one comment beneath a video of her drinking a cappuccino. “Privacy creates intrigue, and intrigue can be more powerful than constant publicity,” Gaffney says.

Harper calls it impressive that they have still managed to protect their relationship from outside interference. “Sometimes the smartest business decision celebrities can make is to keep their personal lives separate from their professional activities,” he notes.