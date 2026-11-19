Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos revealed what his role was in selecting the new James Bond. UNN reports this, citing Futurism.

Details

At Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World event on Tuesday, the multibillionaire boasted about how he was "deeply involved" in his film studio Amazon MGM's decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the iconic British secret agent.

"At first, there was a large group, and we narrowed it down to five finalists. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests with those five finalists," Bezos said, quoted by Variety. "Full costumes, real sets, and other actors with them. We shot three different scenes with each of the five finalists, and then on Friday we got together to spend a couple of hours watching all the tests and reviewing everything."

"By the time we got down to that list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance. It became undeniable right away. Denis [Villeneuve], the director… we were all drawn to Rob. At first, we were a little biased against him simply because he is already so well-known, as if perhaps we should take someone more unknown, but in the screen tests it was so obvious that he was James Bond," Bezos shared.

The other finalists who reportedly took part in the "race" were Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, and Jack Lowden.

Update

On November 16, Amazon MGM announced that Robert Pattinson would become the next James Bond, putting an end to weeks of media speculation.

"The person has been confirmed": Robert Pattinson will become the new James Bond