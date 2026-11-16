"The person has been confirmed": Robert Pattinson will become the new James Bond

Robert Pattinson will replace Daniel Craig in the official James Bond film. The news was announced on Monday on the official social media pages of the James Bond franchise, reports UNN.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, all previous content on the 007 pages on the social networks X and Instagram was suddenly deleted, and a message appeared instead: "Identity confirmed."

As The Guardian writes, the film studio later published the actor’s first photo in Bond’s signature tuxedo, as well as a press release confirming the information. It states that Pattinson’s appointment to the role "opens a new era for one of the most famous characters in the history of cinema."

Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to play the new James Bond - media

The announcement followed a lengthy casting process. Pattinson was reportedly on a shortlist of five candidates, which also included Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner. On Friday, information emerged that Pattinson had been offered more favorable contract terms than his competitors, fueling rumors that he was the leading contender for the role.

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Craig’s final film as Bond was "No Time to Die," released in 2021 (the premiere was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic). The plot of the 25th film in the series effectively brought the story to an end: Bond apparently dies, although the words "James Bond will return" appear on screen.

Daniel Craig appeared in five Bond films in total, beginning with 2006’s "Casino Royale." During his tenure, the franchise set box-office records: in particular, "007: Skyfall" (2012) grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.

Forty-year-old Pattinson will appear in the franchise’s next, 26th film (if the two "unofficial" films—1967’s "Casino Royale" and 1983’s "Never Say Never Again"—are included, the total number of films reaches 28). This project, which does not yet have a title, will be the first to be made after Amazon-MGM acquired the rights to the film series from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for more than $1 billion in 2025. They are the heirs of original producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli and had overseen the Bond franchise for a long time.

David Heyman (producer of "Harry Potter") and Amy Pascal (producer of "Spider-Man") will take charge of the franchise, Denis Villeneuve (director of the "Dune" trilogy) will direct, and Steven Knight (creator of the series "Peaky Blinders") will write the screenplay.

Robert Pattinson has demonstrated his versatility in a wide range of roles, earning a reputation as an actor equally capable of leading major blockbusters and maintaining his creative credibility through bold and unexpected acting choices. He first attracted attention in 2005 with his role as Cedric Diggory in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," and later became a true superstar by playing the vampire Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" film series (alongside Kristen Stewart). He has appeared in films by directors including David Cronenberg ("Cosmopolis," "Maps to the Stars"), Robert Eggers ("The Lighthouse") and Lynne Ramsay ("Die, My Love"), and in 2022 returned to work in a major franchise, playing the lead role in "The Batman."

The first actor to portray Bond on the big screen was Edinburgh-born Sean Connery, in the 1962 film "Dr. No." The film was so successful that Connery appeared in four more films over the next five years, many of which are considered among the best in the entire franchise: "From Russia with Love," "Goldfinger," "Thunderball" and "You Only Live Twice." David Niven—an English actor whom Bond’s creator Ian Fleming himself preferred for the role—played Bond in the non-canonical version of "Casino Royale" (1967). Australian model George Lazenby played Bond in only one film, "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service" (1969), after which Sean Connery returned to the franchise in "Diamonds Are Forever" (1971).

Later, between 1973 and 1985, Roger Moore brought a more ironic tone to the series in seven films, including "The Spy Who Loved Me," "Moonraker," and "Octopussy." The role then passed to British actor Timothy Dalton, who appeared in two films in the late 1980s; after a six-year hiatus, Irish actor Pierce Brosnan made his debut in the 1995 film "GoldenEye." He played Agent 007 in four films before the role was taken over by Daniel Craig.

To date, the official James Bond films have grossed a total of $7.8 billion at the box office, making the franchise the fifth-highest-grossing in history. Revenues from merchandise sales and sponsorship deals are estimated to far exceed this amount.