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Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to play the new James Bond - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

Amazon MGM has offered Pattinson a three-film deal with a higher fee. He is ahead of other candidates for the role of Bond 26.

Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to play the new James Bond - media

Robert Pattinson has become the favorite to take on the role of James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig. The Guardian reports this, citing a reliable source in the film industry, according to UNN.

Details

Matthew Belloni writes in Puck that the favorable contract terms offered to Pattinson (who can currently be seen in cinemas in the crime thriller "Prime Time") indicate that he is the studio Amazon MGM’s preferred candidate.

According to Belloni, while other actors on the shortlist were required to sign contracts for four Bond films, Pattinson has been offered a three-picture deal — and one with a significantly larger (though undisclosed) fee. In Belloni’s view, "this indicates that the studio is ready — and even eager — to make certain concessions in order to attract a top-tier star for its most important franchise."

The casting process for the new Bond film — the 26th in the official series — has become the subject of widespread discussion in recent weeks. First, information emerged that Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor had made the producers’ shortlist, and two weeks later it became known that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were also auditioning.

Denis Villeneuve admitted that he is enjoying choosing the new James Bond09.11.26, 14:44 • 23720 views

Each of the contenders was offered certain terms even before the auditions began — what Belloni calls "preliminary agreements." The columnist suggests that the producers were probably not entirely satisfied with the initial list of three candidates, so they decided to bring more prominent actors into the process.

"Bond 26" will be the first film made by the franchise’s new owner, Amazon MGM, which gained "creative control" over the series after reaching a deal with the previous producers, Eon, in 2025. The project is being overseen by producers David Heyman and Amy Pascal; the film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve ("Dune"), with the screenplay written by Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders"). Having participated in a number of successful franchises — including "Twilight," "Harry Potter," "Batman" and "Dune" — as well as starring in acclaimed dramas such as "Bel Ami," "Cosmopolis," "The Lost City of Z" and "The Lighthouse," Pattinson has become the best-known of the contenders. Previously, when Eon was in charge of everything, this would probably have worked against him, since its credo was that Bond was a bigger star than any actor portraying him. However, Belloni notes that in today’s media landscape this assertion may no longer be valid: "No franchise is invulnerable anymore — everything is subject to risk, and most of them could benefit from the added advantage of having a recognizable star attached."

Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond29.10.26, 08:28 • 37849 views

Antonina Tumanova

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