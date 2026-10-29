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Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

After the final auditions, Jack Lowden has emerged as the frontrunner for the role of Bond, with odds of 8/11. Filming for the new movie is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James Bond

Actor Jack Lowden is reportedly the "clear favorite" for the highly anticipated role of James Bond following final auditions held this weekend. UNN writes about this, citing the Daily Mail.

Details

The final screen tests took place at Bray Studios, where Lowden, Callum Turner and another star auditioned for the role of Agent 007.

Lowden has won the fans' approval: the Scottish actor's chances of landing the role are rated at 8/11.

Meanwhile, Turner's chances are rated at 2/1, while all the other contenders are given less favorable odds of 16/1.

Ladbrokes bookmakers told The Sun: "The race for the role of Bond appears to be approaching a decisive moment, and bettors are firmly backing Jack Lowden in the fight for the role."

"He is already considered the favorite, and the latest rumors are only strengthening his support, with Callum Turner looking like his main threat," they indicated.

A source told the Daily Mail: "The search for Daniel Craig's replacement has taken years, and today [Friday] Callum was called to give him a chance to impress the executives. The next three days will be truly very interesting."

Completing the casting by December will allow Amazon MGM Studios to begin filming the next movie in 2027.

"Dune" director Denis Villeneuve, who is taking on the project, and Amazon executives announced in May that the casting process was in full swing.

The official film series about the British secret agent created by writer Ian Fleming has featured only six actors: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

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Julia Shramko

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