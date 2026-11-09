Denis Villeneuve admitted that he is enjoying choosing the new James Bond

Director Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the new James Bond film, admitted that he is "having enormous fun" choosing the next actor to play Agent 007 from a list of star candidates. UNN reports this, citing NME.

Details

The director of "Dune" will lead work on the 26th installment of the famous spy franchise; the screenplay is being written by Steven Knight, creator of the series "Peaky Blinders." This will be the first Bond film since the rights to the franchise passed to Amazon last February. After Daniel Craig left the project—his last film was "No Time to Die," released in 2021—the role of the iconic secret agent will go to a new actor.

Saoirse Ronan responded to rumors about her husband playing the new James Bond

In recent weeks, numerous reports have emerged about the casting process. One claimed that three actors were in contention for the role: Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden and another actor whose name is still being kept secret. According to another version, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor are taking part in the final screen tests.

The Sun reported that the role of Bond had gone to Josh O'Connor—his colleague from the film "Golden Boy" allegedly let this slip while speaking with a reporter in a pub. And last weekend, rumors emerged that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult were also among the candidates.

Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment on the latest casting rumors, but Villeneuve himself said that he was greatly enjoying the process. "I think it's better for me to refrain from commenting right now, because every word I say will be carefully analyzed," he told Variety magazine. "I will only say that I am having enormous fun with it."

Later, speaking onstage at the LACMA gala dedicated to film and television, Villeneuve decided to joke with the audience.

"Today I feel at home, and I want to express my gratitude. With the blessing of my new friends at Amazon, I am ready to reveal the name of the next James Bond to you right now. The actor who will play the next James Bond will be…" Villeneuve paused. "And that's where I'll stop, otherwise Amy Pascal will have a heart attack."

In the same interview with Variety, Villeneuve shared his thoughts on the upcoming third film in the "Dune" trilogy. "This is a very personal film, a project that is incredibly dear to me. Moreover, it is the completion of a decade of work in the deep desert. I can only say that it has been a tremendous honor for me to devote so much time to it—I am enjoying every minute," he said.

The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been released