In Switzerland, archaeologists discovered an Iron Age chain from the Roman period that is approximately 2,000 years old. The find was made during excavations in the town of Eschenz, in the canton of Thurgau. Swissinfo reports, according to UNN.

Details

The excavation team discovered a very well-preserved iron chain from the Roman period, approximately 2,000 years old, in Eschenz, in the canton of Thurgau in northeastern Switzerland. Even before this rare find is conserved and restored, the public can view the chain at the Museum of Archaeology in Frauenfeld - the publication writes.

According to the available information, scientists conducted excavations at the site of the Roman vicus of Tasgetium in Eschenz in connection with a construction project, and during the excavations archaeologists uncovered a road, building foundations, and a back courtyard.

Alongside wooden structural elements, fragments of vessels, and animal bones, they also came across this iron chain. Thanks to the water-saturated soil, the finds were particularly well preserved. According to the statement, the chain can be seen "fresh from the excavation"—that is, before it is conserved and restored—at the Museum of Archaeology in Frauenfeld from December 1 to January 31. The "intriguing question" of what or who was bound by the chain remains unanswered - the publication writes.

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