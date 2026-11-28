The enemy attacked the city of Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of Saturday, November 28. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, two 17-year-old boys were injured in the enemy strike.

They were taken to hospital with serious injuries — doctors are providing the wounded with the necessary assistance — Hanzha said.

He clarified that the enemy attacked the city with strike drones. A private house, a service station building and vehicles were damaged.

Recall

On October 24, Russian troops attacked Synelnykove with a drone. Three people were killed and another 12 were injured.

Five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region have been left without power due to Russian shelling