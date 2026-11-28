On the afternoon of Saturday, November 28, Russia’s army attacked critical infrastructure in Kyiv, potentially causing disruptions to electricity and water supplies, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Disruptions have been recorded not only in Kyiv but also in Odesa due to strikes in the region, according to local authorities, UNN reports.

Kyiv

"In Kyiv, a critical infrastructure facility was hit. Specialists are promptly determining the extent of the damage. Some districts of the city may experience disruptions to electricity and water supplies," Klitschko wrote.

Odesa

According to DTEK, in the Odesa region, "during the air raid alert, power outages occurred in Odesa District, including the Peresypskyi district of Odesa."

"The enemy continues to attack the energy system of the Odesa region. This morning, a DTEK Odesa Electric Grids energy facility came under fire. According to the company, more than 6,000 consumers were temporarily left without electricity. Power outages are being recorded in Odesa District, including the Peresypskyi district of the city of Odesa," Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper confirmed.

"Disruptions in the operation of critical infrastructure facilities are possible. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin inspecting the equipment and carrying out repair work," DTEK said on November 28.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, "specialists throughout the Odesa region are working in an enhanced mode to restore services."

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, various scenarios are being prepared in case of a prolonged absence of electricity, heating and water.