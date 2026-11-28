The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, has released a £112 ($148) advent calendar with a note urging people to "enjoy." UNN reports, citing The Independent.

Details

Packaged in an elegant branded gift box with a magnetic clasp, the festive product from Meghan's As Ever promises a "magical celebration of the season," containing 24 miniature handmade chocolates behind doors bearing gold numbers.

The advent calendar was released in a limited edition in collaboration with Los Angeles confectionery company Compartes.

The packaging is wrapped in tissue paper and lined with black zigzag shredded paper.

A warning label, written in a decorative font, recommends that recipients "open with caution."

The calendar features the Duchess’s former residence in Montecito, which she and her family left in August after unexpectedly returning to the United Kingdom following a six-year absence.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the United Kingdom with their children for an "extended period" - media

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the Duchess’s children with her husband, Prince Harry, have since been attending a British school and, according to Harry, are adopting a British accent.

The packaging description states that the chocolates, intended to "sweeten every day," were "lovingly inspired" by the Duchess’s garden in California.

The box reads: "An assortment of wonderful treats with flavors from the As Ever collection and exquisite chocolate from the Compartes atelier, brought together in this magical Christmas advent calendar."

Promotional materials on the As Ever website indicated that "the flavors are inspired by California’s fresh bounty," including As Ever’s signature strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and orange jams, chocolate decorated with floral sprinkles, and a Compartes dark chocolate ganache truffle.

The list of ingredients included such components as cornflower petals, dried roses and hibiscus.

The price is $148 (£112), which is approximately £4.66 ($6.10) per piece.

The Duchess previously introduced the product on the As Ever Instagram account, where she smiled while opening the doors of the Christmas calendar.

Before that, a video appeared on her social media showing her driving a golf cart with Compartes CEO Jonathan Grahm, captioned "Planning Christmas in June."

The Duchess later introduced gift baskets costing up to £195 ($255), filled with As Ever products such as jam, honey, floral sprinkles and herbal tea blends.

The advent calendar’s release has already sparked accusations over AI

As reported by The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex has been accused of using artificial intelligence to design her advent calendar.

The As Ever website states that the design was "completed with the countdown number written in Meghan’s own hand."

"However, according to a Google artificial intelligence check, images of the calendar’s design on the website bear the SynthID label – an invisible watermark placed on images created using artificial intelligence," the publication states.

The watermark, first identified by the Mail, was found on images cropped to show the illustration on the calendar. It is invisible to people but may be detectable by artificial intelligence tools.

Other images on the website, including a discounted "holiday sale," were labeled as having been created using artificial intelligence tools, the publication notes.

The Duchess has previously criticized the impact of artificial intelligence on young people.

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