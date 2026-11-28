U.S. President Donald Trump called it absurd that Russia has 48 icebreakers, while the United States, according to him, has only one, and recalled plans to order 14 new vessels. He said this during a phone call with U.S. service members on the occasion of Thanksgiving, UNN writes.

Details

We have one for the entire country. Russia has 48, while we have one. And that is simply absurd – the U.S. president said.

According to Trump, the United States has not built a single new icebreaker over the past 50 years.

Finland will help the U.S. expand its icebreaker fleet

Trump recalled that he had already ordered 14 new icebreakers, with Finland, which has extensive experience in producing vessels for operations in polar regions, expected to be involved in their construction.

Currently, the only operational heavy polar icebreaker in the United States remains the Polar Star, which was commissioned in 1976. Another heavy icebreaker, the Polar Sea, has not been used since 2010 due to a serious engine malfunction.

At the same time, the U.S. Coast Guard also has medium-class icebreakers, which Trump did not include in his comparison.

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