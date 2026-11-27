Vantor/Handout via REUTERS

A convoy of Russian vessels carrying military equipment to Libya turned around in the Mediterranean after Ukrainian naval drones sank a Russian corvette in the port of Benghazi on November 22. Three sources in military and security circles told Reuters on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

The media outlet notes that the convoy’s change of course, which had not previously been reported, demonstrates how Russia is attempting to protect its naval assets after the attack by Ukrainian naval drones, which sank a Russian warship in Libya — approximately 2,000 km from the combat zone in Ukraine.

According to a European military official who tracked the convoy’s movements, it turned around near the Strait of Sicily on the very day of the attack in Benghazi. The convoy was escorted by the Russian frigate "Admiral Golovko".

This strait is an intermediate point on the route to the coast of North Africa.

A representative of Ukrainian military intelligence and a Middle Eastern security official — both familiar with the situation surrounding the convoy — confirmed that the flotilla had changed course and was no longer heading to Libya.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment.

Although Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other’s military and commercial vessels in the Black Sea, such attacks have occurred less frequently in other regions.

According to data from MarineTraffic, a platform that tracks vessel movements, the three ships that made up the second convoy — Russian-flagged cargo vessels or ro-ro vessels (for transporting equipment) ("Maia 1", "Lady R" and "Lady D") — last transmitted their coordinates on November 12 in the Bay of Biscay.

The operators of these vessels — the Russian companies Sovfracht JSC and MG-FLOT — are under sanctions imposed by the European Union and the United States.

According to the European official, the convoy, which departed Kaliningrad on November 5, was last spotted near Algeria on November 25; it is currently unclear where it will head next. A Middle Eastern source said that the vessels had paused their movement in the Mediterranean.

In addition

The government based in eastern Libya said that the corvette "Mercury", which came under attack on November 22, was at a naval base in Benghazi — a facility that, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was also targeted in the strike.

Ukraine conducted an operation in Libya without coordination with Europe — Zelenskyy after a conversation with Meloni

According to a European military source, the "Mercury" was escorting a cargo vessel carrying military equipment to Libya (loading began on October 13). The same applies to the other vessels in the convoy, which later changed course.

Sources in Europe and the Middle East said that the military equipment was likely intended for West Africa — for the needs of Russia’s "Africa Corps". At the same time, according to a European source, some of the cargo may have been intended for the "Libyan National Army" (LNA).

The "Africa Corps", established by Russia’s Ministry of Defense, effectively took over the activities of Wagner PMC mercenaries on the African continent. In particular, it supports the operations of Mali’s military government against armed Islamist groups.

As a Western source in the maritime security sector noted, some vessels from this convoy had previously been involved in the so-called "Syrian Express" — a scheme involving the use of auxiliary commercial vessels to supply military equipment to Bashar al-Assad’s regime during the civil war in Syria.

We remind you

The authorities of eastern Libya officially confirmed that an explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship in the port of Benghazi on the night of November 22.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 23 confirmed the operation during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" and more were sunk, stating that it had "taken place near the shores of Libya" and that "seven Ukrainian-made naval drones" had been used.