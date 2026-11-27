On Friday, November 27, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset arrived in Kyiv on a visit. He reported this on the social network "X," reports UNN.

Details

I arrived in Kyiv this morning. A just and lasting peace for Ukraine must be based on the principles of accountability, human rights, and the rule of law. Over the next two days, I will meet with Ukraine’s leadership to advance the Council of Europe’s work toward achieving this goal - the post reads.

Previously

European Union countries that advocate preserving funding for regional development and agriculture have changed their position on supporting Ukraine and joined discussions on new credit assistance for Kyiv. This refers to the so-called "Friends of Cohesion" group, which includes states interested in preserving funding for less developed EU regions.