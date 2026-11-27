French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia's war against Ukraine is of existential importance for Europe's security, and that abandoning support for Kyiv would create a threat to European countries in the short term. This is stated in a statement by the French leader, UNN reports.

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Macron urged Europeans to take Ukraine's geographical location and historical experience into account when assessing the consequences of Russian aggression.

If we abandoned Ukraine, we would jeopardize our security in the short and medium term – the French president emphasized.

At the same time, according to Macron, the current situation in many European countries indicates that the threat may materialize much sooner than some assume.

The French president also drew attention to the daily manifestations of Russian aggression against European states and urged people not to underestimate the danger coming from Moscow.

It is enough simply to see the daily Russian aggression against all of us together. So let us not be naive about this – Macron concluded.

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