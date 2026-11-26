The Ukrainian corporate bond market is demonstrating rapid growth. From January through August 2026, businesses registered private placements of such securities worth approximately UAH 19 billion, five times more than during the same period last year. Some companies offer investors yields of more than 20% per annum, while in certain cases the minimum investment is just UAH 1,000. However, due to taxation specifics and increased risks, corporate bonds are not always more advantageous than government securities.

UNN examined how this investment instrument works, how much can be earned from it, and what needs to be considered before purchasing bonds.

Ukrainian businesses are raising more money through bonds

After several years of limited activity, Ukraine’s corporate bond market has begun to show significant revival. This instrument enables companies to raise financing for business development, replenishing working capital, implementing investment projects, and refinancing debt obligations.

According to a report by the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC), the volume of registered hryvnia-denominated corporate bond issues amounted to UAH 5.08 billion in 2024. In addition, according to data from the InVenture investment portal, the volume of registered issues amounted to approximately UAH 4.7 billion in 2025, while in January-August 2026 alone, the volume of private placements reached UAH 19 billion.

Trading activity in corporate bonds has also increased. Whereas their trading volume amounted to approximately UAH 8 billion for all of 2025, it reached UAH 12.3 billion during the first eight months of 2026.

Despite this, corporate bonds remain a relatively small segment of Ukraine’s capital market. They account for approximately 1.2% of securities trading volume, while domestic government bonds account for about 80%. Moreover, an increase in the volume of registered issues is not equivalent to a similar increase in investment by Ukrainians. A significant share of corporate bonds is placed among a limited circle of investors, including banks, financial companies, and investment funds.

What corporate bonds are and how they work

Corporate bonds are debt securities issued by companies to raise financing. By purchasing a bond, an investor lends money to a company for a specified period. In return, the company undertakes to repay the security’s face value and pay the income stipulated by the terms of the issue. Unlike a shareholder, a bondholder does not receive a stake in the business and does not participate in managing the company. They are merely a creditor of a particular enterprise or company.

The bond’s face value determines the amount of principal debt, the coupon rate determines the amount of interest payments, while the yield to maturity also takes into account the purchase price of the security and future payments.

Bonds may be denominated in hryvnia or foreign currency, carry fixed or variable interest rates, and be secured by collateral or unsecured. In the latter case, the repayment of funds depends primarily on the issuer’s financial capacity.

Why corporate bonds are becoming more attractive to Ukrainians

First and foremost, it is a matter of potentially higher returns compared with bank deposits. Amid inflation and economic uncertainty, this instrument makes it possible to expand opportunities for preserving savings. The digitalization of financial services is also contributing to the development of the retail segment. Some bond issues can now be purchased through mobile applications, and starting to invest requires only a relatively small amount that can be transferred from an ordinary bank card.

In addition, corporate bonds make it possible to diversify an investment portfolio by distributing savings among various issuers and financial instruments.

For businesses, issuing bonds is a good alternative to bank lending, while for companies that earn foreign-currency revenue, it is also an opportunity to attract foreign-currency financing on the domestic market.

Which companies offer corporate bonds to Ukrainians

One of the most prominent players in the retail segment of the Ukrainian market is NovaPay. Starting November 2, 2026, it increased the maximum yield on new investments in corporate bonds to 18.75% per annum. The issuer of the securities here is NovaPay Credit LLC. The minimum investment amount is UAH 1,000, with investment terms ranging from one to 12 months. The maximum rate is available for investments for nine and 12 months. Early redemption is not предусмотрed.

As of October 2026, more than 8,500 thousand Ukrainians had already purchased NovaPay corporate bonds, while total sales exceeded UAH 5.1 billion.

Those wishing to invest in corporate bonds should also pay attention to the financial company Activitis. In October, it issued three-year bonds worth UAH 2 billion, with a rate of 18.5% per annum during the first year. Around UAH 350 million was raised during the initial placement. The nominal value of one bond is UAH 1,000, and coupon income is paid quarterly. The company also provided for an early buyback mechanism for 100 or more bonds under the terms of an offer.

For its part, the ICU Trade investment platform offers bonds issued by Consumer Center LLC, which operates under the ShvydkoHroshi trade name, with a stated yield to maturity of up to 21.5%. The platform also features securities issued by the leasing company ULF-Finance.

Foreign-currency corporate bonds: new opportunities and limited demand

A separate event for the Ukrainian capital market was the registration in early November of a public issue of US-dollar corporate bonds by Kernel-Trade worth $50 million. The nominal value of one security is $1,000. During the first year and a half, the coupon rate will be 5.75% per annum, after which it may be revised within a range of 2% to 10%. Interest payments are scheduled quarterly, with redemption in November 2029.

During the initial placement on the PFTS Stock Exchange, the company managed to sell only $10.04 million worth of bonds, or about 20% of the planned volume. Almost the entire amount came from a single transaction. This indicates that the increased supply of corporate bonds is not always accompanied by corresponding demand for now.

It should also be emphasized that these bonds were issued without collateral. The possibility of making payments in foreign currency will depend on the currency restrictions in effect at the time of settlement.

Corporate bonds, deposits, or domestic government bonds: what is more profitable to invest in Ukraine

According to the data of the Ukrainian Index of Retail Deposit Rates (UIRD), as of November 24, 2026, the rate on one-year hryvnia deposits was 14.23%. Meanwhile, following the Ministry of Finance auction on November 24, the weighted average yield on hryvnia domestic government bonds was 15.06% and 16.46% per annum, depending on the maturity.

At first glance, corporate bonds with rates of 18–21% per annum appear more attractive. However, taxation plays an important role in determining the final return. As a general rule, income earned by individuals from bank deposits and corporate bonds is subject to 18% personal income tax (PIT) and a 5% military levy. In contrast, income from domestic government bonds is exempt from these taxes.

That is why corporate bonds with a rate of 18.75% provide approximately 14.44% in net annual yield after tax, while those with a rate of 21.5% provide approximately 16.56%.

How much can be earned by investing UAH 10,000, 50,000, or 100,000

To exceed the net yield of domestic government bonds at 15.06%, corporate bonds must offer more than 19.56% per annum. To compete with government securities yielding 16.46%, a rate above 21.38% is required.

Inflation must also be taken into account. For example, if consumer prices rise by 10% over a year, the real yield on corporate bonds at 18.75% after tax will be approximately 4%.

UNN calculated for its readers the approximate annual income from various financial instruments after taxes.

Please note: the calculations are indicative and do not account for financial intermediaries’ fees, reinvestment of coupon income, or changes in the market value of the securities.

A higher rate does not necessarily mean a higher return: what risks corporate bonds carry

The main risk for investors is the issuer’s insolvency. If the company’s financial condition deteriorates, it may delay interest payments, restructure its debt, or fail to return the invested funds.

Corporate bonds are also not covered by the guarantees of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals. By contrast, guaranteed bank deposits during martial law and for three months after its termination are eligible for full reimbursement of funds, subject to the exceptions established by law.

Domestic government bonds, in turn, are debt obligations of the state, although they are not risk-free either.

Another vulnerability of corporate bonds is limited liquidity. If an investor urgently needs money, they may face a lack of buyers or the need to sell the securities at a lower price.

The market value of bonds is also affected by changes in interest rates, while during wartime, the destruction of production facilities, power supply disruptions, and logistical problems create additional risks for issuers.

How to purchase corporate bonds and who this financial instrument is suitable for

To purchase corporate bonds, an individual must contact a licensed financial intermediary, open a securities account, and choose an available issue.

Before investing, it is worth checking:

whether the financial intermediary holds a license and whether the issue is registered with the National Securities and Stock Market Commission;

the issuer’s financial statements, profitability, and debt burden;

the schedule for interest payments and bond redemption;

the availability of collateral or other forms of security;

the possibility of selling the bonds early;

the amount of fees and the specifics of taxation.

Corporate bonds may be of interest to investors who have a financial safety cushion, are prepared to invest funds for a set period, and understand credit risks. However, investing one’s last savings, borrowed funds, or money needed for everyday expenses is risky.

What awaits the corporate bond market in 2027

Further market development will depend on the macroeconomic situation, inflation, the cost of bank lending, the financial condition of enterprises, and the confidence of private investors.

As of October 30, 2026, the policy rate of the National Bank of Ukraine is 16.5%. According to the regulator’s October forecast, it may remain at this level until the second quarter of 2027. If the policy rate continues to decline, the yields on new corporate bond issues may also decrease. However, previously issued fixed-rate securities may rise in price if the issuers remain solvent.

Expanding the range of companies, developing the foreign-currency segment, and simplifying public access to financial instruments could help attract private savings to finance Ukrainian businesses and economic recovery. However, corporate bonds will have to compete with domestic government bonds, which have a significant tax advantage.

Reminder

Earlier, expert Olena Sosiedka explained to Ukrainians how to start investing, which instruments to choose, and which mistakes to avoid when entering the securities market as a player.