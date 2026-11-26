The government clarified the rules for businesses operating during a yellow-level alert and extended the transitional period for shelters until June 4, 2027. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes developed by the Ministry of Economy jointly with businesses to Resolutions No. 1092 and No. 138, which define the conditions for enterprises to operate during air raids," the statement said.

The decision, as noted, takes into account the recommendations of the Verkhovna Rada: on November 24, members of parliament adopted Resolutions No. 16191 and No. 16207 regarding businesses operating during a yellow-level threat.

Lawmakers push to lift business restrictions during "yellow" alerts — Parliament gives recommendations to Cabinet

The transitional period has been extended—what the requirements for businesses are now

"The transitional period for meeting the requirements to protect employees and visitors will last until June 4, 2027, while the requirements themselves now depend on the number of people at the facility," the ministry stated.

The government, it is emphasized, "is interested in ensuring that businesses operate, and the adopted changes are aimed precisely at this." "Until June 2027, consultations with businesses and members of parliament will continue in order to develop a long-term solution in the interests of people and businesses. At the same time, people's safety remains an unconditional priority. This is a shared responsibility of the state and businesses. Therefore, entrepreneurs are asked to arrange shelters wherever this is possible and appropriate. This approach is a reasonable compromise and an expression of partnership between the state and businesses," the Ministry of Economy stated.

Resolution No. 1092, as indicated, distinguishes between two levels of the "Air Raid Alert" signal: yellow—drone threat; red—missile, missile-and-drone, or massive drone threat. The adopted changes apply only to businesses operating during a yellow-level alert. The rules for operating during a red-level alert have not changed.

"Enterprises that by December 4, 2026, have not ensured access to a shelter or a safe space may operate during a yellow-level threat until June 4, 2027, inclusive, provided that employees consent and organizational safety measures are implemented. During this period, businesses must take measures to meet the requirements specified in the resolution," the ministry reported.

Confirmation of preparations, as noted, may include, in particular:

an order approving an action plan;

a memorandum or protocol of intent with the entity responsible for the shelter, or a preliminary agreement with a contractor;

documents concerning a technical inspection, design work, or the commissioning of a mobile shelter.

"One such document is sufficient. It is kept at the enterprise and is not submitted anywhere. The document is not mandatory for operations from December 5; however, it is worth preparing during the transitional period: it confirms that the enterprise is preparing to meet the requirements," the Ministry of Economy explained.

The specific requirements to be met depend on how many people may be at the facility at the same time. "Everyone is counted together: employees, customers, guests, and other visitors. The number is determined according to the facility's design or operational capacity; if there is no such capacity, the number of employees on the largest shift plus the maximum number of customers present simultaneously is counted. For example, a café with 5 employees and 30 guest seats belongs to the category of 21 to 99 people," the statement said.

Depending on this number, facilities are divided into three categories:

up to 20 people: a shelter is not required. It is sufficient to have employees' consent, notification of an alert, information about the nearest shelters, the opportunity for people to use them, and organizational safety measures, including a designated room with the lowest risk of harm. This regime applies permanently, including after June 4, 2027;

from 21 to 99 people: one of three protection options is required. The first is a shelter, either the company’s own or another one, within walking distance. The second is a safe space, meaning the most protected area in the premises or building. Its protective properties must be confirmed by calculations showing that it provides protection from blast waves, fragments, and damaging elements of drones. The third is a room with the lowest risk of being hit under the two-wall rule, if it is impossible to reach a shelter in time and safely. Each of the three options remains valid after June 4, 2027;

from 100 people (for example, shopping and entertainment centers): access to a shelter, either the company’s own or another one, within walking distance is required, except for the exceptions described below. The shelter must be ready for use, and it must have enough space for all employees and visitors who may be at the facility at the same time. A safe space or a room with the lowest risk of being hit is not suitable for such facilities.

A room with the lowest risk of being hit is, as indicated, the most protected interior room of a building, in particular one separated from exterior walls and windows by at least two solid walls (the two-wall rule). The head of the enterprise or the building’s balance holder determines where such a room is located, how many people may be in it, and how it is to be used.

A shelter does not necessarily have to be the company’s own. A company may use a shelter regardless of whom it belongs to, including one located outside its facility. The conditions are that it can actually be reached during an alert, that it has sufficient capacity, and that it is within walking distance:

up to 300 meters for multi-story development (from 3 floors), medium-high-rise and high-rise development, as well as for enterprises assigned to civil protection categories;

up to 500 meters for medium- and low-rise development.

The distance is calculated along the actual route of movement, taking the terrain and relief into account. One shelter may protect the employees and visitors of several companies if there is enough space, taking into account other people who may need it.

A separate agreement with the balance holder, that is, the organization on whose balance sheet the shelter is recorded, is not required to access another party’s shelter during an alert. The company and the balance holder jointly organize access, taking the shelter’s capacity into account. The identity of the balance holder can be found out from the lessor or the building owner. The absence of an agreement is not grounds for refusing employees and visitors entry to the shelter.

An agreement or other written document is required if several companies agree to jointly use a shelter, including jointly maintaining or equipping it.

What will happen after the transition period

After June 4, 2027, three groups will, as stated, be able to operate without access to a shelter or safe space during the yellow threat level:

facilities where up to 20 people may be present at the same time: simplified requirements apply to them without a time limit;

enterprises that have documented that providing protection is impossible: there is no shelter within walking distance, and the building’s structure, the density of development, the lack of a suitable land plot, or the impossibility of carrying out work in rented premises, including without the owner’s consent, prevents the installation of a safe space. No separate permit or conclusion from a government authority is required for this. The exception remains in effect until these reasons are eliminated, and the documents are kept at the enterprise;

those who provide the population with fuel, medicines, essential goods, as well as postal, logistics, and financial services.

If an enterprise operates without a shelter or safe space — during the transition period, at a facility with up to 20 people, or under an exemption — the employees’ consent is required. Before this, the employer informs them about the risks, the availability of a shelter or safe space, and the procedure to follow during an air raid alert. Consent is documented in one of three ways: in the minutes of a staff meeting, in writing, or electronically. It is provided once; there is no need to document it again during each alert. Consent does not restrict employees’ individual rights and is not grounds for forcing them to work in hazardous conditions.

During an air raid alert, the employer must immediately notify employees and visitors about it and ensure that staff follow the prescribed procedure. In the event of an immediate danger or a change in the threat level, work is suspended.

Visitors remain at facilities during the yellow threat level at their own discretion. The enterprise must inform them about the procedure to follow during an alert, the risks present, and the nearest available shelters. At the same time, visitors are included in the total number of people at the facility, and shelter spaces are also allocated for them.

A sign bearing one of the following inscriptions is placed near the entrance or on the exterior wall of the facility: "The facility is equipped with a shelter," "The facility is equipped with a safe space," or "The facility is not equipped with a shelter." If the enterprise uses premises with the lowest risk of being affected, the sign must state: "The facility is not equipped with a shelter." The size of the sign depends on the number of people: 100 × 60 cm — for 100 or more people, 60 × 40 cm — for 21 to 99 people, and at least 30 × 20 cm — for up to 20 people. If the shelter is located outside the facility, the sign indicates the direction of movement, distance, access procedure, and address.

By March 4, 2027, the regional and Kyiv City military administrations will analyze how the protection of business employees and visitors is ensured, identify the need for additional shelters and problematic issues, and submit this information to the Ministry of Economy and the State Emergency Service.

Shelters, postponements, and new requirements: how the Cabinet of Ministers plans to change the way businesses operate during an air raid alert