The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated in a joint statement the "importance of Russia avoiding any actions that expand the war, and the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement to the war as soon as possible," UNN reports.

Details

Trump and Rutte, as stated in the statement released on November 26, held an "outstanding" meeting on November 25 "at the so-called Southern White House – Mar-a-Lago."

"The meeting was very influential; the main topics of discussion were the war between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in Iran, as well as all the record achievements that we have achieved together at the summits in The Hague and Ankara," the statement said.

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We also discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that intentionally or unintentionally expand the war, and the importance of reaching a peaceful settlement to the war as soon as possible - Trump and Rutte emphasized in the statement.

The parties also, as reported, "spoke about the importance of continuing to expand defense spending and investment in the industrial base, both in the United States and throughout NATO."

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