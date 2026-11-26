Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called for ignoring the findings of an investigation into the deaths of more than 490,000 Russians since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine. According to journalists’ estimates, the actual death toll could reach 700,000–720,000 people, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Peskov responded to a joint investigation by "Meduza" and "Mediazona", whose journalists gained access to Rosstat documents after a hack.

The only agency that can officially publish casualty figures is the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation – the Kremlin spokesman said, without directly commenting on the figures that had been published.

Taking into account delays in the arrival of information from the front and the large number of military personnel formally considered missing, journalists estimate the actual losses on the Russian side at 700,000–720,000 dead. According to this estimate, an average of one Russian serviceman is killed in Ukraine every 4 minutes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not published data on the dead for more than 4 years

The last time Russia’s defense agency reported the number of military personnel killed was on September 21, 2022, on the eve of the start of the so-called partial mobilization.

At the time, Russia’s then Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 5,937 servicemen had been killed. Since then, the agency has not published updated figures on the number of dead, wounded, and missing.

According to journalists’ estimates, the number of Russians killed in the war against Ukraine already exceeds the population of such Russian cities as Barnaul, Makhachkala, and Tolyatti.

Russia has set an anti-record for losses throughout the entire war — the General Staff announced the figure