Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the trilateral talks on ending the war in Ukraine had not reached an impasse, but the date of the next round was still unknown. Ryabkov himself reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, the Russian side is ready to continue negotiations in the format in which the meetings in Abu Dhabi were held on November 10–11.

Ryabkov also claims that during these meetings, the American and Ukrainian delegations received a detailed description of the possible framework for a future settlement of the war.

Moscow commented on Europe's participation in the negotiations

Commenting on the possible involvement of European countries in the negotiation process, Ryabkov said that he knew nothing about any such contacts.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat threatened that the European trio's setting of conditions for a visit to Moscow would allegedly nullify its chances for dialogue. In addition, Ryabkov announced new contacts between Russia and the United States on issues that remain points of disagreement in bilateral relations. He did not name specific dates for them.



There will be no agreements to end the war without the consent of Ukraine and Europe – Kushner