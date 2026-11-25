Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara has received two new deputies — Yevhen Moisiuk and Valerii Poida, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed:

- Yevhen Moisiuk as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine;

- Valerii Poida as Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

What is known about Yevhen Khmara's new deputies

According to the Ministry of Defense, Yevhen Moisiuk will be responsible for several key areas in his position, including:

• the strategic development of the capabilities of the Defense Forces: planning must take into account combat experience, the actual needs of the military, and changes in the nature of modern warfare. In particular, to ensure the prompt coordination of priorities, the Deputy Minister will coordinate cooperation between the Ministry of Defense, the Verkhovna Rada, and the government.

• preparing the state's territory for defense: coordinating work with the regions to strengthen their readiness to repel armed aggression. Each region must be a fully-fledged part of a unified national resilience system.

Yevhen Moisiuk already has experience serving as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Defense. He directly commanded troops and oversaw their support. He led the development of regulations, the recruitment, mobilization, and military education systems, as well as the construction of a military career model and the army of the future - the ministry said.

Valerii Poida will be responsible in his new position for developing defense innovations and centers of competence within the structure of the Ministry of Defense.

The main task is to shorten the path from a military request to the deployment of technologies on the front line. To achieve this, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation between combat units, developers, and the Ministry's structures - the statement says.

The ministry added that Valerii Poida has extensive experience in air defense. During the full-scale invasion, he defended Ukrainian skies in various areas of the front. In 2026, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.