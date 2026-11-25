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Tomorrow, fog and icy conditions on the roads are expected in Ukraine. Daytime temperatures will range from 3° below zero to 3° above zero, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, tomorrow will be cloudy with clear spells in Ukraine.

There will be no significant precipitation, with wet snow during the day only in Zakarpattia and the Carpathian region, locally accompanied by wet snow sticking to surfaces; in Odesa region, it will be mainly rain.

At night and in the morning, fog is expected in places in the western regions, with icy conditions on the roads.

The wind will be northwesterly, and southeasterly in the southwestern part, at 7–12 m/s.

Temperatures will be 1–7° below zero at night; during the day, from 3° below zero to 3° above zero, and 2–7° above zero in Zakarpattia and the south of the country - the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added.

Snow, frost down to 8° and icy conditions — Ukraine faces three days of winter weather