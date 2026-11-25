Photograph: Nasa/Reuters

Four years have passed since NASA deliberately directed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos (approximately 160 meters in diameter) to alter its trajectory. Scientists are now preparing to release the first close-up images of the aftermath of the collision, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

The publication notes that these images, obtained by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera spacecraft, should help provide a better understanding of what exactly happened to the asteroid and contribute to the development of more effective missions to deflect potentially hazardous space objects in the future.

Dr. Ian Whittaker, a senior lecturer in physics at Nottingham Trent University, says: "We know that the asteroid’s orbital speed changed and that fragments were knocked off by the impact, but it is difficult to determine which parts are from the spacecraft and which are material from the asteroid itself. The new images will show whether any fragments of the DART mission spacecraft remain on the surface, or whether what was ejected consists mostly of pieces of the asteroid itself."

The aim of NASA’s DART mission (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) was to test a planetary defense system. It is intended to save humanity from the fate of the dinosaurs if Earth faces a collision with an asteroid or comet.

Although neither Dimorphos nor the larger asteroid around which it orbits—Didymos—posed a real threat, their motion gave scientists an excellent opportunity to test whether the strategy of changing an asteroid’s trajectory through an impact would work.

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On September 26, 2022, the approximately half-ton DART spacecraft slammed into Dimorphos at a speed of more than 21,000 km/h (13,000 mph), ejecting a huge cloud of rocky debris into space.

Observations using ground-based telescopes showed that the mission was successful: the time required for Dimorphos to complete one full orbit around Didymos was reduced by approximately 33 minutes. Before the collision, NASA representatives said that a change of [the orbital period] of 73 seconds or more would be considered a success.

However, questions about how much asteroid material had been displaced and exactly how it had responded to the collision remained open.

To investigate this, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the Hera mission on October 7, 2024. After a two-year journey, the car-sized spacecraft reached the pair of asteroids this month and is now surveying them from a distance of 25–30 km (15–18 miles).

Computer modeling, the results of which were published in 2024, suggests that instead of creating a large crater, the DART spacecraft may have changed the shape of the entire asteroid.

Whittaker said that scientists would carefully study the images obtained in search of signs of such changes, while instruments aboard Hera would make it possible to assess the height of objects on the surface.

"Dimorphos’s original appearance was characterized by a combination of smooth areas, an equatorial ridge, and boulder-like formations. Analyzing whether these features remained will help us understand what exactly happened," he said.

Over the coming months, Hera will gradually approach the asteroids and deploy two shoebox-sized satellites; one of them will use radar to look inside Dimorphos.

The ultimate goal of this research is to turn asteroid deflection from a successful one-off experiment into a reliable planetary defense tool.

"The very idea of changing an asteroid’s trajectory is not as simple as it might initially seem," Whittaker noted. Although the impulse transferred to an asteroid during a collision with a spacecraft should alter its motion, much depends on how exactly the asteroid responds to the impact—in particular, how much material is ejected into space.

"These images will help us understand what was left after the collision and will allow more precise calculations to be made in the future," Whittaker added.