Raheem Sterling / EFE

Former England national team forward Raheem Sterling avoided a custodial sentence for dangerous driving under the influence of nitrous oxide — the so-called "laughing gas." An English court sentenced Sterling to a one-year suspended sentence with an 18-month probation period. UNN reports this, citing the United Kingdom's Crown Prosecution Service.

Today, at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court, Sterling was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. In addition, Sterling was banned from driving for 24 months - the prosecution service reports.

The agency also released footage from officers' body cameras which allegedly shows Sterling, while driving a Lamborghini and inhaling nitrous oxide, abruptly changing lanes on a motorway, before crashing into a barrier and being detained by police.

Faced with irrefutable evidence, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for the purpose of unlawful inhalation, and refusing to provide a specimen for analysis - the prosecution added.

As The Guardian writes, Judge Christie Allman found the first two offenses to be of the highest level of culpability, but noted that Sterling's charitable work and his appointment as a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2021 constituted "significant and substantial" mitigating circumstances.

Sterling's erratic behavior was first noticed at 1:30 a.m. on May 28, when he was seen inhaling air from a large pink balloon while sitting behind the wheel of his black Lamborghini Urus near a McDonald's restaurant in Hayes.

After a sleepless night, Sterling got behind the wheel again at 7:45 a.m. Four police units received reports that Sterling had been driving on the M25, M40 and M3 motorways; one witness described his driving as "absolutely appalling." Forced to overtake, the witness saw Sterling inhaling air from a large white balloon.

As he exited the M3 motorway, the Lamborghini left the carriageway onto the A327, crashing into the central reservation and causing "significant damage" to the vehicle, which, according to Allman during sentencing, "was no longer roadworthy."

Sterling passed initial roadside breath and saliva tests, which came back negative for alcohol, cannabis and cocaine. At Basingstoke police station, Sterling admitted that he "had a problem with nitrous oxide," after which he failed a preliminary test for impaired coordination.

Allman noted that the nature of the offenses was such that she had considered referring the case to the Crown Court for sentencing.

These offenses are so serious that neither a fine nor community service can be justified. The custody threshold has plainly been crossed, and imprisonment is inevitable - the judge said.

What is known about Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is a product of English club "QPR's" academy, from where he moved to Liverpool's youth team in 2010 and later broke into the main squad of the "Merseysiders."

In 2015, he moved to "Manchester City," and in 2022 he joined "Chelsea." The Englishman also had a loan spell at "Arsenal," while Sterling's last club was Dutch side "Feyenoord," with whom he terminated his contract in July this year.

The Englishman is currently without a contract and is a free agent.

Sterling is also a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE, 2021). He is one of the most prolific English players ever to have played in the UEFA Champions League (46 goal involvements). He is the only footballer in history to have played for four different English clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

He did not dispense any medication: Ukraine national team doctor responds to Mudryk's allegations