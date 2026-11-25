The Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa once again failed to continue hearing the criminal case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex private clinic doctors Vitalii Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska. This time, the reason for the postponement was the absence of the defence lawyer for the accused oncologist. Thus, for the seventh consecutive hearing, the court has been unable to return to consideration of the merits of the case, UNN reports.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 26. The court is expected to consider extending the validity of the preventive measures imposed on both defendants. It is unknown whether the court will finally be able to return to consideration of the merits after that, or whether the defence will file another motion to postpone the hearing.

Details

Sick leave, lawyers’ vacations, numerous motions and recusals of the judge—the reasons why the court has been unable to continue hearing the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors have changed repeatedly over the past several months. The result remains unchanged: the trial is making virtually no progress, while the time remaining before the limitation periods expire is steadily running out.

Thus, during the previous hearing on November 23, the court considered the fourth motion to recuse the presiding judge, Viktor Chaplytskyi, filed by Vitalii Rusakov’s lawyers. The judge denied the motion, but the court still did not return to consideration of the merits of the case that day.

Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?

The November 19 hearing did not take place because one of Rusakov’s lawyers extended their vacation; the November 20 hearing was postponed because of an air raid alert and the filing of a motion to recuse the judge. Three more hearings scheduled for November 11, 12 and 13 were also postponed because one of Rusakov’s defence lawyers was on vacation.

Statistics from previous months show that the trend of postponements in the case is only intensifying. In September, only six of the 13 scheduled hearings took place in full; in October, only three out of 16.

And this is despite the fact that presiding judge Viktor Chaplytskyi has already twice appealed to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of the Bar regarding the actions of the defence lawyers of the accused doctors. The judge sent the first appeal in September and the second in November. However, so far these measures have not ensured the continuity of the trial.

With less and less time

In the case concerning the medical negligence of Odrex doctors, each subsequent postponement is particularly significant. The limitation periods for bringing the defendants to criminal liability may expire as early as autumn 2027.

If by that time the verdict has not become legally binding, subject to the conditions provided by law, the criminal proceedings may be closed without a final determination of the defendants’ guilt or innocence.

“Time must not become a tool for evading responsibility” – families of deceased Odrex patients appeal to Judge Chaplytskyi

As lawyer Oleh Shram explained in a comment to UNN, it is the court that must ensure compliance with reasonable time limits for judicial proceedings and must not remain a passive observer of the prolongation of the criminal case.

Reminder

The Kyivskyi District Court of Odesa, presided over by Judge Viktor Chaplytskyi, is hearing a criminal case concerning the medical negligence of doctors at the Odrex private clinic, who are accused of improperly performing their professional duties while treating renowned Odesa businessman and founder of KADORR Group Adnan Kivan.

The defendants are surgeon Vitalii Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. They are accused of improperly performing their professional duties, which caused serious consequences for the patient (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigators’ version, after performing the operation, the doctors did not prescribe the patient the necessary antibacterial therapy and did not properly respond to the development of postoperative complications. According to the findings of a forensic medical examination, the improper provision of medical care may have led to the development of sepsis, which caused the businessman’s death. Neither doctor admits guilt.