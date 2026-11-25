Accession to the European Union "must be earned," and this is a long and complicated process. Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated this during a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

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According to him, the path to EU membership requires time and the fulfillment of the necessary conditions.

Membership in the European Union must be earned. It is a very long and complicated process. It is not impossible, but it requires time - Magyar said.

He also noted that the European Union has no concept of "accelerated accession," the need for which Kyiv had previously emphasized.

"There is simply no such thing. ... There are six clusters, the opening of which is a technical step that makes it possible to begin negotiations on the economy, democracy, and the agricultural sector. Four clusters have already been opened, and Ukraine and Moldova have begun negotiations. But there is still a very long way to go from here," the Hungarian prime minister concluded.

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Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Budapest.

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