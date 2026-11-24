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Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock in a number of regions of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 3 groups are planned to be switched off, reports UNN.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 25:

• for industry — capacity restriction schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from two to 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

Russian attacks and bad weather left parts of 8 regions without power — where outages are occurring