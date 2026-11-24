The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld Senegal’s appeal and returned the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 title to the national team, overturning the decision to award it a technical defeat in the final against Morocco. This is stated in the CAS ruling, UNN reports.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco (AFCON 2025). The decision of the CAF Appeals Jury was annulled, and the decision of the CAF Disciplinary Jury was reinstated. Consequently, the result recorded at the end of the AFCON 2025 final was confirmed - the court ruling states.

What preceded this

On January 18, the Africa Cup of Nations final took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco, where Senegal faced Morocco.

In the 91st minute plus 1, Senegal scored, but the referee disallowed the goal for a foul by Abdoulaye Seck on Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi. Just 5 minutes later, following a corner kick, Senegal defender Malick Diouf held Brahim Díaz with his hands inside his own penalty area, and after a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty to Senegal.

The referee’s decision enraged the Senegalese head coach, who took the team off the field and refused to continue the match. However, Senegal’s star forward Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to return to the field and resume play.

Meanwhile, Morocco midfielder Brahim Díaz failed to convert the penalty, sending a Panenka down the middle of the goal, where Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy remained standing.

As a result, the score remained 0:0 in regulation time, and the match went into extra time, where Pape Gueye scored the winning goal for Senegal, securing the trophy for his national team.

After the match ended, the Moroccan Football Federation filed an appeal, and CAF upheld it, stating that the Senegalese team’s conduct constituted a serious breach of the regulations.

The Senegal Football Federation said it had decided to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following the decision of the Appeals Jury of the Confederation of African Football.

"On the field, the \"Lions of Senegal\" nevertheless won 1:0 after a fierce and tense match. But after the CAF Disciplinary Committee rejected the initial complaint, Morocco appealed to the CAF Appeals Committee. Contrary to all expectations, the Appeals Committee ultimately ruled in Morocco’s favor, provoking a wave of outrage in Senegal," the statement from the Senegal Football Federation said.

In an official statement, the Senegalese Football Federation condemned the "unfair decision," reaffirming its commitment to "defending the rights of Senegalese football by all available legal means." The country’s sports authorities believe that the principles of fair play were not upheld.

What CAS says

The court said that the Senegalese Football Federation had appealed the decision of the CAF Appeals Jury, which awarded the Senegal national team a technical defeat in the AFCON 2025 final and awarded victory to the Morocco national team.

In its appeal, the FSF argued that the referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala’s decision to restart the match in the 109th minute (90+19) during the AFCON 2025 final and allow it to conclude with a sporting result could not be reviewed because it fell under the field of play doctrine (the "laws of the game doctrine").

In contrast, the FRMF argued that the referee’s decision did not fall under the field of play doctrine because it did not apply to the disciplinary consequences of the Senegalese team’s conduct. The FRMF maintained that by temporarily leaving the field, the Senegal national team had violated Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations, which should have compelled the referee to stop the match prematurely. The FRMF insisted that the referee had made an error in the application of the law and that his decision had been arbitrary.

"Having considered the parties' arguments, the Arbitration Panel concluded that the referee's decision to restart the match or terminate it definitively was solely a matter for his own assessment. By blowing the whistle to restart play, the referee acknowledged that the conditions for resuming the match had been met: both teams were back on the field and both had demonstrated their readiness to continue playing. In the Arbitration Panel's view, there is no doubt that the consequences of the referee's decision were confined to the field of play. In light of this, the Panel considers that the referee's decision should be regarded as falling under the field-of-play doctrine. Since Articles 82 and 84 of the regulations are intended exclusively to determine the outcome of a match in a situation where a team's conduct prompts the referee to record the definitive abandonment of the game, they do not apply in this case. Finally, the Arbitration Panel considers that the referee made no error in the application of the law," CAS added.

The Arbitration Panel acknowledged that the referee had to make decisions in an atmosphere of extraordinary tension. However, these circumstances do not make it possible to classify the decision as arbitrary.

Morocco's reaction

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation said it had taken note of the CAS decision.

"In this regard, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and protest that its request to apply the necessary legal consequences to actions undermining the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process was not taken into consideration—in particular, with regard to the confirmed fact of contact between German referee Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued. Furthermore, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation notes that the decision did not take into account the approach recently established by the International Football Association Board and FIFA concerning players leaving the football field without the referee's permission, as well as the related responsibility and disciplinary sanctions. In light of the above, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirms its intention to use all available legal procedures to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport," the federation stated.

Senegal's national team stripped of Africa Cup title