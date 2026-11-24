Photo: Supplied

In the United Kingdom, a four-year-old cat named Zeus independently boarded a train in Essex and made it to London, traveling almost 60 kilometers. UNN reports this, citing the BBC.

Railway workers located the animal’s owner and escorted the unusual passenger home.

Details

The adventure took place on November 10. The cat independently boarded an evening train operated by Greater Anglia, which departed from the town of Braintree for London. After the train arrived at Liverpool Street station, railway workers took the animal to a staff room and began searching for its owner.

They managed to contact the cat’s owner, Lily Burrows, thanks to a QR code on the animal’s collar containing her contact details. Since the woman could not personally collect her pet from the British capital, railway staff escorted Zeus back to Braintree by train.

As it turned out, this was not the cat’s first independent journey. Previously, he had repeatedly traveled by train to London Stansted Airport and also regularly visited a local supermarket. Because of the animal’s inclination to travel, his owner even bought him trackers that make it possible to determine the geolocation of where the cat is. According to Burrows, Zeus is sociable, readily interacts with strangers, and attempts to restrict his time outdoors have been unsuccessful.

The trip to London was the cat’s longest independent journey. His owner does not rule out the possibility that Zeus may travel even farther in the future.

We remind you

In Britain, a cat was found that had gone missing 10 years ago. He escaped from a barge in 2011 during the honeymoon of his owners—Colin Clayton and Eva Bellamy—which the newlyweds spent traveling along canals in the Birmingham area.