As of Tuesday, November 24, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 45.08 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was 44.93 hryvnias per U.S. dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 49.46. UNN reports this, citing the NBU's data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 45.0811 hryvnias (+15 kopecks) per U.S. dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 49.4550 hryvnias (+18 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.0975 hryvnias (+4 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

at banks, the dollar is traded at 44.91–45.54 hryvnias, the euro at 49.31–50.12 hryvnias, and the zloty at 10.95–11.45 hryvnias;

on the interbank market, exchange rates are 45.23–45.26 hryvnias per U.S. dollar and 49.46–49.48 hryvnias per euro.

We remind you

Ukrainian banks earned UAH 25.6 billion in net profit in the third quarter of 2026, 35.9% less than in the same period last year. At the same time, the share of non-performing loans fell to its lowest level in the past 17 years.

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