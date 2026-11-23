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Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Ukrainian authorities to provide explanations regarding the damaging of the Russian corvette "Mercury" off the country’s coast, stressing that the continuation of the "Russian-Ukrainian conflict" does not give either side the right to extend its military operations to Libyan territory or use the country as an arena for settling scores. This is stated in a statement by Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is following with deep concern and firm condemnation the statements by the President of Ukraine regarding military operations directed against Russian naval vessels near the city of Benghazi. The Ministry categorically condemns the conduct of any foreign military operations within the territory or territorial waters of Libya - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Ministry stressed that Libya’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity, and the security of its territorial waters are firmly established principles that are not subject to compromise. The agency noted that the continuation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict does not give either side the right to extend its military operations to Libyan territory or use Libya’s sovereign space as an arena for settling scores, which constitutes a violation of the principles of the UN Charter and relevant norms of international law.

In this context, the Ministry emphasizes that the seriousness of these events goes beyond the announced military operations and encompasses practices that could pave the way for ports, national facilities, and infrastructure to be turned into sites for the military deployment or support of foreign forces beyond the authority of the state and its legitimate institutions, thereby drawing Libya into international conflicts that do not serve any interests of the Libyan people - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The statement warned that the deployment of foreign forces or the provision of military and logistical facilities to them outside Libya’s official framework, as well as the use of civilian ports and facilities for military purposes, constitutes a direct threat to Libya’s national security, the security of its citizens, and its national resources.

The Ministry also calls on the Ukrainian authorities to provide official clarifications regarding the nature and scope of the announced operations. It emphasizes the need to verify all the circumstances surrounding them, including any potential use of Libyan territory or facilities during the planning, conduct, or logistical support of these operations, and to take the necessary diplomatic and legal measures in light of the investigation results - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 23 confirmed the operation during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" and other targets were sunk, stating that everything "took place off the coast of Libya" and that "seven Ukrainian-made naval drones" were used.