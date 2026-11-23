A draft resolution on establishing Village Head Day has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The document was submitted to parliament on November 23, 2026, and received registration number 16237, UNN writes. This was reported on the Verkhovna Rada’s website.

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The draft resolution has now been referred to the parliament’s leadership for consideration.

In addition, a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to repeal a number of legislative acts and decrees of the Cabinet of Ministers, adopted mainly in the early 1990s.

In particular, it is proposed to declare the law on state duty no longer valid, abolish some benefits for Heroes of the Soviet Union and holders of all three classes of the Order of Glory, and update the rules for managing state-owned and municipal enterprises.

In Denmark, they celebrated the longevity record of a 112-year-old woman, but later learned that she had been a Nazi