Jensen Huang. REUTERS/Mike Blake

On Monday, Nvidia announced that it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The decision takes effect immediately.

Huang said he was ready to return to Nvidia as CEO

As a reminder

Earlier, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" that Nvidia needs "decisive changes" in its leadership. According to him, the company should look for new leaders from outside it — especially amid a series of allegations that Nvidia facilitated the sale of its advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese entities.

As UNN reported, Jensen Huang, the CEO of the American technology company Nvidia, publicly admitted to marital infidelity following reports about his alleged romantic relationship with a woman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of cooperating with Chinese intelligence.