Photograph: Manami Yamada/Reuters

Jensen Huang said he is ready to return to Nvidia as chief executive. This is his first public statement since he resigned last Thursday, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

"If the Board of Directors determines that my return is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees, company and America, it would be my honor to answer that call and return as chief executive," he wrote in a statement published in the Wall Street Journal and broadcast on CNBC.

According to the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal, Nvidia's Board of Directors is not currently considering Huang's return to the position.

Nvidia faces strong pressure to bring Huang back just days after his resignation

Huang founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company until last week, when he resigned amid a scandal involving a relationship with an alleged Chinese spy, as well as with several female employees who reported to him.

The full text of Huang's statement is provided below:

"Over the past week, I have felt tremendous support and love from friends, industry colleagues and even people I had never met. Thank you to everyone who showed kindness to me and my family. It means an extraordinary amount to me.

I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen was one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA became my life's work. It was a great honor and privilege to build it together with my colleagues into the company it is today. Only in America could a company like NVIDIA have emerged. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA.

I failed to meet the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board of Directors, which I deeply regret. I fully acknowledge my mistakes and am prepared to cooperate with the independent investigation being conducted by the Board of Directors.

After my departure, I received countless appeals from NVIDIA employees, investors, business partners and customers asking me to return as chief executive. Many continue to reach out to me personally as the company navigates difficult challenges related to technology, market conditions, competition and geopolitical developments. NVIDIA is a company that comes along once in a generation. If the Board of Directors determines that my return is in the best interests of our shareholders, employees, company and America, it would be my great honor to answer that call and return as chief executive.

Once again, thank you to everyone who expressed their good wishes. Your support touched me deeply. To my family: I love you, and I will devote the rest of my life to being worthy of your love".

Huang, who resigned amid a scandal, discusses returning as Nvidia's chief executive - media