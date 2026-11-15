Huang, who resigned amid a scandal, discusses returning as Nvidia's chief executive - media

Photographer: Erik Flyg/Bloomberg

Jensen Huang, who was removed from his position as CEO of Nvidia Corp., is discussing the possibility of returning to the company — just days after the board of directors secured his resignation, UNN reports, citing the Financial Times and Bloomberg.

Details

According to media reports, Huang is considering returning amid efforts by a number of his allies in Silicon Valley to actively advocate for his reinstatement. It was previously revealed that Huang had an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China; reports also emerged about his relationship with one of Nvidia’s female vice presidents.

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At the end of last week, investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management published a statement in which, noting the "exceptional success under Jensen Huang’s leadership over an extended period" and the uncertainty that arose after his departure, they urged the board of directors to act "thoughtfully, cautiously and prudently" in selecting Nvidia’s new leadership.

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In a letter to Nvidia’s board of directors published on the social network X, Brad Gerstner of Altimeter and Gavin Baker of Atreides said that the process should also include the "possible return of Jensen Huang."

Recall

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" that Nvidia needs "decisive changes" in its leadership. According to him, the company should look for new leaders from outside it — especially amid a series of allegations that Nvidia facilitated the sale of its advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese entities.