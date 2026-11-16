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Nvidia faces strong pressure to bring Huang back just days after his resignation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

After Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia, more than 180,000 people, Elon Musk, and Donald Trump called for his return. The company’s board of directors is not considering bringing him back.

Nvidia faces strong pressure to bring Huang back just days after his resignation
Illustrative photo

Four days after Jensen Huang stepped down as head of Nvidia following revelations of his extramarital affairs, including with a woman suspected of cooperating with Chinese intelligence, a large-scale campaign to bring him back to lead the company he founded himself has unfolded, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

More than 180,200 people have signed a petition calling for Huang’s return; the initiative was supported by Elon Musk, while U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not oppose Huang being reinstated as CEO. Thousands of people who identify themselves as Nvidia employees have joined the call, although corporate governance experts and some investors warn that Huang’s return before the investigations are completed could create new risks for the company.

Silicon Valley leaders call for Huang to return to Nvidia — Musk signed a petition in his support16.11.26, 18:35 • 2214 views

This wave of support has turned the question of leadership change into a real test for Nvidia: can the company separate itself from its founder, whose influence extends to employees (some of whom are devoted supporters of the former CEO), shareholders, Silicon Valley, Taiwan’s supply chains, and Washington?

On Monday, Taiwan’s tallest skyscraper, "Taipei 101," was illuminated with messages, including one that read: "Taiwan loves Jensen." Some influential shareholders — including Gavin Baker of Atreides Management and Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital Management — urged Nvidia not to rush to find a replacement until all the facts have been established.

Support for the former executive emerged as U.S. intelligence agencies seek to determine how close Alice Huang’s ties were to China’s Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing (two sources familiar with the situation said). According to the sources, the evidence collected so far indicates that she was likely an "information source" rather than a professionally trained spy.

Huang, who resigned amid a scandal, discusses returning as Nvidia's chief executive - media15.11.26, 21:44 • 13302 views

However, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters that Nvidia’s board of directors is not considering the possibility of Jensen Huang returning as CEO.

This uncertainty has caused divisions among investors over Huang’s future and made it more difficult for the board of directors to find his successor. On Monday, Nvidia shares fell 3.7% ahead of the publication of the company’s third-quarter earnings report.

Bessent says Nvidia needs "radical changes"15.11.26, 18:52 • 4116 views

Antonina Tumanova

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