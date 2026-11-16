Silicon Valley leaders call for Huang to return to Nvidia — Musk signed a petition in his support

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A petition calling for Jensen Huang to return as CEO of Nvidia has gathered more than 178,000 signatures — including those of prominent Silicon Valley figures. This came four days after he resigned amid revelations about his extramarital affairs, one of which involved a person suspected of spying for China, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Signatories to the "Stand With Jensen" campaign include Elon Musk (CEO of SpaceX and Tesla), Amjad Masad (CEO of Replit), and Tim Sweeney (CEO of Epic Games).

Nvidia shares recovered some of their morning losses but were still down by more than 1%. This came after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not oppose Huang’s return as head of the company.

"I think he has learned an important lesson," Trump said.

The website states that more than 8,400 signatories identified themselves as current Nvidia employees, while nearly 90,000 identified themselves as company shareholders. At the same time, it notes that information about professional affiliations was provided by the participants themselves and had not undergone independent verification.

Huang, who resigned amid a scandal, discusses returning as Nvidia's chief executive - media

"We are current and former employees, partners, shareholders, and supporters of Nvidia. We are writing to express our gratitude to Jensen Huang and to address the Board of Directors with a clear demand: bring Jensen back until an independent investigation establishes all the facts," the open letter published on the website says.

In addition

The campaign emerged amid calls from some influential investors for Nvidia’s Board of Directors not to rush to replace Huang. Gavin Baker of Atreides Management and Brad Gerstner, CEO of Altimeter Capital Management, said in an open letter that the Board should wait until all the circumstances of the case become known.

Huang left his position on Thursday following reports of alleged relationships with female employees — including one who reported directly to him. The incident plunged the artificial intelligence chip giant into a crisis and sent shockwaves through the entire industry, whose development Huang had once helped finance.

It is worth noting that corporate boards have previously removed executives from their positions over relationships with employees. McDonald’s dismissed Steve Easterbrook in 2019 over a consensual relationship with an employee, which violated company policy, while Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned in 2018 following a similar violation of the company’s rules.

At the same time, this case highlights the difficulties boards may face when removing prominent executives who enjoy strong support among employees and investors. In November 2023, OpenAI reinstated Sam Altman as CEO — just days after his dismissal triggered a staff revolt and resistance from investors.

"I hope you die" — Nvidia employees recount former CEO Huang's outbursts of anger

The turbulence at Nvidia is unfolding as the company becomes increasingly strategically important to Washington.

The Washington Post reported Monday, citing an analysis of Donald Trump’s financial disclosures, that transactions he made this year indicate that, as of the end of August, he owned between $13 million and $62 million worth of Nvidia shares.

In addition, according to information published by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the Trump administration plans to grant Nvidia and more than two dozen other artificial intelligence companies "national champion" status.

Scott Bessent, who serves as U.S. Treasury secretary, urged Nvidia to appoint an outsider as its next CEO, saying that following Jensen Huang’s departure, the company needs "decisive changes."

Bessent says Nvidia needs "radical changes"

On Tuesday, after the market closes, Nvidia is expected to release its financial results for the third quarter.