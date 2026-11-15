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"I hope you die" — Nvidia employees recount former CEO Huang's outbursts of anger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1068 views

Nvidia employees accused Jensen Huang of public humiliation and uncontrollable outbursts of anger. Some colleagues urged him to return.

"I hope you die" — Nvidia employees recount former CEO Huang's outbursts of anger
Jensen Huang

After the resignation of former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, the company's employees began speaking out: the business superstar is prone to uncontrollable outbursts of anger. The New York Post and Bild reported this, according to UNN.

Details

In February this year, according to employees, Huang insulted then-head of sales Jay Puri in the presence of 30 other managers and wished him dead. "I hope you die and rid us all of our suffering," he allegedly shouted at him. Puri reportedly endured the humiliation in silence.

During the incident, colleagues sat in silence and tension. "Everyone was a little shocked," one source said. Journalists were unable to contact the victim directly for comment.

She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia13.11.26, 17:38 • 27259 views

The media report that Huang repeatedly reprimanded employees and humiliated them in front of their colleagues. In 2025, he yelled at one female colleague: "What, are you going to smile at me? Get out of here!"

During another incident, he reportedly even threw a bottle of water at one of the top executives. Huang also reportedly humiliated his current successor, Colette Kress, in public. According to The Wall Street Journal, in the summer he interrupted her presentation and described her, in essence, as "a deer caught in the headlights."

The alleged Chinese spy who had a relationship with Nvidia’s CEO has returned to Beijing — Bloomberg13.11.26, 03:17 • 17668 views

According to Stephen Witt, Huang's biographer, the former Nvidia boss could not tolerate disagreement. If someone continued to stand by their opinion, "he would explode and shout at the person," Witt writes in The New York Times.

Since his resignation, Huang has remained silent. So far, he has made no statements regarding these incidents. Meanwhile, Wired reported that several employees called for Huang's return. The proposal on the company's internal portal received about 1,600 comments, with supportive voices predominating. Nvidia employs 42,000 people.

Antonina Tumanova

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