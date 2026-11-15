"I hope you die" — Nvidia employees recount former CEO Huang's outbursts of anger

Jensen Huang

After the resignation of former Nvidia boss Jensen Huang, the company's employees began speaking out: the business superstar is prone to uncontrollable outbursts of anger. The New York Post and Bild reported this, according to UNN.

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In February this year, according to employees, Huang insulted then-head of sales Jay Puri in the presence of 30 other managers and wished him dead. "I hope you die and rid us all of our suffering," he allegedly shouted at him. Puri reportedly endured the humiliation in silence.

During the incident, colleagues sat in silence and tension. "Everyone was a little shocked," one source said. Journalists were unable to contact the victim directly for comment.

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The media report that Huang repeatedly reprimanded employees and humiliated them in front of their colleagues. In 2025, he yelled at one female colleague: "What, are you going to smile at me? Get out of here!"

During another incident, he reportedly even threw a bottle of water at one of the top executives. Huang also reportedly humiliated his current successor, Colette Kress, in public. According to The Wall Street Journal, in the summer he interrupted her presentation and described her, in essence, as "a deer caught in the headlights."

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According to Stephen Witt, Huang's biographer, the former Nvidia boss could not tolerate disagreement. If someone continued to stand by their opinion, "he would explode and shout at the person," Witt writes in The New York Times.

Since his resignation, Huang has remained silent. So far, he has made no statements regarding these incidents. Meanwhile, Wired reported that several employees called for Huang's return. The proposal on the company's internal portal received about 1,600 comments, with supportive voices predominating. Nvidia employs 42,000 people.