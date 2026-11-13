The alleged Chinese spy who had a relationship with Nvidia’s CEO has returned to Beijing — Bloomberg

The Chinese spy whose affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang led to his resignation has returned to her home country. Bloomberg reports this, citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that Megaspeed International founder Alice Huang is currently living in Beijing under the supervision of local security services. According to the publication’s sources, it is currently unknown when and why she returned to the country or what she is doing now.

Alice Huang’s whereabouts have been the subject of intense speculation ever since the founder of Nvidia admitted to an extramarital affair and the company’s board of directors launched an investigation into allegations that she is a Chinese spy. Also known as Huang Le, the former journalist who became an influential figure by leasing advanced chips to leading companies in the country, she became a catalyst for the controversy that rocked the markets. ... Beijing denies that the woman was a spy - the article says.

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The publication adds that Huang founded Megaspeed in 2023. The company quickly became one of Nvidia’s largest chip buyers in Southeast Asia. According to trade statistics, the volume of imports from the U.S. manufacturer exceeded $4.6 billion.

At the same time, Megaspeed leased the chips to Chinese companies, including Alibaba. The scheme attracted the attention of U.S. authorities because supplies of Nvidia’s advanced chips to China are restricted.

As a reminder

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the head of the American technology company, publicly admitted to infidelity after reports of his alleged romantic relationship with a woman whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of cooperating with Chinese intelligence.

After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang